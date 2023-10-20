Northeastern Ont. has fewer foster homes and more children needing care than it did 10 years ago

The number of northeastern Ontario homes willing to welcome children in need of care has steadily dropped in the past decade.

In 2013, there were 74 open homes and now, there are only 33 left, according to the North Eastern Ontario Family And Children Services (NEOFACS) agency.

"If we look over the last 10 years, when we close homes, it doesn't appear as though we're opening them as fast as we are closing them," said resource worker Joel Van Dyk.

The area currently has 191 children in need of care, according to the agency's most recent data. Children between 10 and 16 years old are particularly difficult to place.

Van Dyk said there has recently been a national push to place children in the care of family members as opposed to foster homes.

For example, in 2015, there were only three children placed in kin care, compared to 58 in 2023.

This might partly explain the dwindling numbers of foster homes in the area, despite an increase in the number of children in need of protection.

Van Dyk said the increased cost of living also makes it difficult for families to foresee adding a new member to their home.

He also believes there are enduring misconceptions about who can become a foster parent.

"There's this public perception that we're only looking for one type of family," said Van Dyk, adding the agency is looking to work with anyone, regardless of their marital status, gender identity, sexual orientation, country of origin or income level.

"As long as you are meeting safety standards and you have a bedroom with a window and clean bedding, you're probably meeting the minimum requirements."

Van Dyk said that when the agency runs out of placement options for a child, they have to get creative. "We have to rely on treatment facilities, for example."

In the Sudbury area, there are some 200 children in need of protection, according to the most recent data.

'The most extreme reward': foster parent

Eugene St-Jean and his partner, Suzie St-Jean, of Timmins, signed up to become foster parents four years ago.

They offer a therapeutic foster home, meaning they welcome children who have experienced traumatic situations.

He said there's no better feeling in the world than watching a child grow, thrive and start trusting adults again.

"To see a kid smile after coming to your home scared, to see them enjoying being around people and doing well in school, it just touches your heart.

"It's an amazing feeling. It's the most extreme reward," he said.

He would recommend family and friends to open their homes as well, as he said there are many supports and resources available to people who do so.

"You wouldn't be alone in this, there's a team of people helping you," he said.