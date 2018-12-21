Today we know them as Fort Albany and Kashechewan—two separate Cree communities on the James Bay Coast.

But for centuries they were the joined together. They were the same people.

The division came only 70 or so years ago and which side of the Albany River you ended up on depended on which church you went to on Sundays.

That schism, plus the long shadow of residential schools, confuses even the most steadfast believers in these two isolated communities.

Hear more in this radio documentary: