The mental health crisis in her community will be a top priority for Fort Albany First Nation's first female chief.

The remote First Nation, located along the James Bay coast in northeastern Ontario, elected Elizabeth Kataquapit as chief on Oct. 1.

Kataquapit, who was also the first woman to be the community's deputy chief, said Fort Albany's mental health emergency was one of her top election issues.

"We see a lot of mental health issues that need our attention on an urgent basis going forward," she said.

Kataquapit said she will look at acquiring a building that would be dedicated to mental health care services in the community.

Ongoing health care staffing shortages are also an important issue, Kataquapit said.

"As far as I can remember we've always lacked doctors and nurses and specialists," she said.

Kataquapit added it can also take a long time for community members to get appointments in larger cities south of Fort Albany.

"I'll be raising that issue with governments," she said.

Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Alison Linklater said she looks forward to working with Kataquapit.

"I know these past couple weeks have been very busy but I hope to sit down and talk with her and get to know what her priorities are and see if I can assist in any way," Linklater said.

The Mushkegowuk Council represents eight Cree First Nations in Ontario's far north, including Fort Albany.