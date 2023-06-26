Province says it's making 'good progress' fighting forest fire near Fort Albany, Ont.

Ontario's Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources says it's making "good progress" on a fire five kilometres west of the community of Fort Albany First Nation, along the James Bay coast.

The ministry said in an update on Sunday that the Cochrane 11 fire was confirmed on June 17 and is estimated to be 805 hectares in size.

"A belly tanker helicopter continues to work in conjunction with crews on the ground on the active wildland fire which is not under control," the update said.

More than 500 people were flown out of the community last week and have been staying in hotels in the towns of Kapuskasing and Val Rita.

In a Facebook update from the First Nation's chief and council on Sunday, the community's leaders said around 40 per cent of the fire was contained at that time.

"This is a serious situation and the forest fire zone is still a threat to the public and community," the update said.

"We have requested additional forest fire resources that are from Mexico. We ask everyone to be vigilant and stay safe."

Planned evacuations in the neighbouring community of Kashechewan, across the Albany River, were put on hold during the weekend after a shift in wind direction pushed smoke away from the First Nation.