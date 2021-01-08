A second positive case of COVID-19 in Fort Albany has triggered a local lock-down in the James Bay community.

In a memo on the community's Facebook page, Chief and council say it will last two weeks.

They're asking people not to travel on the ice road along the coast to other James Bay communities, and all but essential air travel is suspended.

Contact tracing of the latest case is underway.

Chief Robert Nakogee says the Canadian Rangers are being sent in to help until at least Monday, bringing packages of personal protective equipment.

"It's for hand sanitizers, masks for children and adults, thermometers, wipes ... to wipe down where you touch so you can have the area clean," he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Armed Forces approved a request on Thursday to help the community.

According to the 2011 census, Fort Albany has a population of about 1,500 people, and is only accessible by plane, water, or ice road.