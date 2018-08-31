A Sudbury architect has designed an active chair with a distinctly Sudburian composition.

Active chairs are small, simple chairs built to provide users with the ability to rock, move, or swivel while sitting. While ergonomic chairs have been common in workplaces for the last 20 years, active chairs promote core control, balance and fluidity while sitting.

Patrick Danielson's creation, The Formid, is made from recycled paper and slag — the dark, rocky byproduct of the smelting process, ubiquitous on the landscape of Canada's mining capital.

Danielson said the choice to use slag was not a difficult one to make.

"We are using exactly the right amount of material, from a sustainability standpoint," Danielson said. "We're not overbuilding for everyone, we're building precisely what's needed for each person."

"We're from here and thought it would good to use the materials that are around."

The Formid is tailored to each individual, Danielson said. Users work with the design team to create a model based on their needs. The initial design takes a lot of work and the end product will run customers between $590-600 per chair, but the results are worth it, he said.

"Customizing seating eliminates the errors of poor posture, where people have incorrect settings on their chair," Danielson said.

"It's helpful, because they don't have to think about it. They just sit down, it's already been dealt with from an ergonomic standpoint."

The Formid, an active chair designed by Sudbury architect Patrick Danielson, aims to be the first custom-tailored active chair. (Formid- www.kickstarter.com)

The chair also features haptic feedback, a system of vibrations that can communicate with the end user, similar to a cell phone's 'vibrate' feature.

Danielson said his team hopes to get The Formid to market by the spring. A Kickstarter campaign has reached its funding goal of $25,000, with 29 backers.

