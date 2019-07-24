An Alberta man formerly of Sudbury, Ont., says when he helped two men get their vehicle out of the mud, he had no idea the two were wanted in connection with three homicides in British Columbia.

On Sunday, July 21, Tommy Ste-Croix of Cold Lake, Alberta, was visiting his brother. Around 9:30 a.m., his brother's wife mentioned she saw a vehicle stuck in a muddy field on a nearby property. She said she had first noticed the vehicle there a half hour earlier.



Around 10 a.m., Ste-Croix decided he would go out to help the two get the vehicle out of the mud.

"Mom and Dad's going to be pissed," Ste-Croix told the two men as he drove up. He says he figured they were local teens out for a rip in their parents' Toyota RAV4, which was stuck and covered in mud.

"They looked at me and said 'No, Mom and Dad told me to go for a long joy ride," Ste-Croix said. He says the three of them then laughed.

"You could tell they were nervous," Ste-Croix said.

Ste-Croix says the men thanked him, shook his hand and told him their real names: Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, two British Columbia men wanted in connection with three murders.

A burned-out SUV that had been driven by the suspects was found near Gillam, Man., and Fox Lake Cree Nation. It's this vehicle that Tommy Ste-Croix helped the men push out of the mud in Alberta days earlier. (Submitted by Billy Beardy)

RCMP previously confirmed a man in Cold Lake came across the pair and their vehicle. Police say the man helped the men put out the RAV4 and after a "short, unremarkable interaction," the pair set off.

On Tuesday after Ste-Croix helped them, he realized while on social media who he had assisted. RCMP have not publicly identified the individual who spotted the pair in Cold Lake. CBC News has reached out to police for additional information, but has not heard back.

"I couldn't believe it. My jaw dropped," Ste-Croix said. He then notified police about his encounter with the two suspects.

"They were polite with me. You know if they really, really wanted me, I could be dead," he said.

"They had the opportunity to grab the truck. I was alone with them. I was behind the SUV tying it up and they pretty much had a brand new truck to take off with. My wallet was in there. But they didn't."

Former Sudbury man Tommy Ste Croix now living in Cold Lake, Alberta helped two teenagers get their SUV out of the mud and only days later realized they are the subject of a cross-country manhunt. 5:11

That RAV4 Ste-Croix helped yank out of the mud in Alberta was found burned days later in northern Manitoba, where the police search for the men has been concentrated for more than a week.

"I hope they get caught, turn themselves in [and] face the consequences if they did do it and let justice do its thing," Ste-Croix said.