As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, some people who used to live in Sudbury are now adjusting to a new life in hard hit areas.

Josée Perreault was a cultural affairs reporter for Radio-Canada in Sudbury for several years. She's now living in France.

That country is on lockdown due to the virus. Perreault says she's now based in a community of about 10,000 people in the western part of the country.

"No cases of COVID in our town as of today," she said. "But we are about 70 kilometres away from a cluster. Things are stabilizing here in our region, but other parts of France, the situation is really tragic and critical."

Perreault says there are "big-time restrictions" in place.

"We have circulation forms that we need to fill out to leave the house," she said. "We can only leave for a couple of reasons [including] to do groceries."

Perreault says the rules state only one person can go to the nearest grocery store. People can also leave for medical appointments and to pick up medications. If you want to go for a run or walk, you can but only within one kilometre of your home for one hour per day.

Josée Perreault sits outside with her dog. She says the weather has been nice recently in France which has made staying at home easier (Submitted by Josée Perreault)

"You can't take your car to go walk around the lake or park," she said. "If you get caught being away from your home too far or if you don't have your form, you can get a fine of 135 Euros," she said.

She says although it's a tough situation, the weather has been nice and she feels lucky her family lives in the countryside.

"It's been OK for us, but it feels weird," she said.

We checked in with an old friend of Morning North. Josée Perreault joined us from her home in France where the whole country is on lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 9:06

Meanwhile, life has been surreal for former Sudbury-resident Franca Marcuccio. She now lives in northern Italy — one of the hardest hit areas in the world.

She's been at home for the past month and says it's been an eerie experience.

"Italy is very small and very densely populated," she said. "It's easy just to hop on a train and go to Milan or Bergamo where the big outbreak is right now. So I think it was brought into our region from people who visited those places."

For now, she's been told to stay inside and not to go out unless she needs food or medication.

She says in her community, people live close together which can make social distancing an issue.

"Sudbury, you have so much room [and] it's so vast," she said. "You can easily go for a walk. Here too, people at the beginning were doing that. But … they stopped that last week. They closed all the parks because parents were taking their kids out to the parks and little groups were being formed and that wasn't right."

Marcuccio says so far, the experience has taught her to appreciate life more and slow down.

"Love our earth more because … I think the earth is breathing now," she said.

"I was reading the waters in the canals in Venice are clear now. You can see the fish swimming with them."