The former head of a public health unit is trying to keep the embarrassing details of her personal relationship with a convicted fraudster secret.

Doctor Kim Barker was in charge of Algoma Public Health when the fraudster was hired as its chief financial officer.

Barker is calling on the Supreme Court of Canada to weigh in, saying that public interest considerations will unfairly trample personal privacy concerns if court-ordered disclosure of the sensitive information is allowed to stand.

The case arose in 2013, when the unit based in Sault Ste. Marie hired Shaun Rothberg as its interim CFO for six months ending in May 2014.

His hiring came after his predecessor left amid criminal charges of breach of trust and theft.

Hiring process 'flawed,' report says

Barker resigned from her job at Algoma Public Health in 2015. Before that, an assessment was done by Ontario's Ministry of Health that looked into how Rothberg was hired and concluded the process was "flawed."

Later that year, Barker was hired as Nunavut's deputy chief of medical health. She was promoted to Nunavut's chief medical health officer in January 2016.

In 2018, the territorial Department of Health confirmed Barker was "no longer employed with the government," but wouldn't comment further on why.

Barker later said she was fired without cause and that the workplace was "beyond toxic."