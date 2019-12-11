49-year-old pharmacy employee charged with forging fentanyl prescriptions
Co-worker took concerns to police in May 2018
A 49-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with forging prescriptions for fentanyl patches.
Police say Lise Blanchette was employed at a pharmacy in Sudbury.
The investigation began after a co-worker took concerns to police in May 2018.
Police claim that over two years between 2016 and 2018, the employee fabricated
and forged more than 225 non-existent prescriptions, which allowed her to obtain more than
3,400 fentanyl patches of various strengths.
Police estimate the total street value of the fentanyl patches to be $1.5 million.
Blanchette is accused of fraud, forgery, possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as identity theft.
Investigators say she falsified personal information from doctors.
Blanchette was released on a Promise to Appear with a court date of January 8, 2020.
With files from Kate Rutherford
