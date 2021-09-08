The Canadian Institute of Forestry in Mattawa hopes to attract more women and under-represented groups to that sector thanks to a project that has received federal funding.

The institute has been working in partnership with the Centre for Social Intelligence on the Free to Grow project for the last three years, and has received $550,383 from the federal government to support the initiative.

"We were just over the moon and very excited about this," said Mark Pearson, director of the Canadian Institute of Forestry, when asked about the funding. "It allows us to continue a previous three-year phase of the project and really allows us to move forward with traction across the country, making this a stronger initiative and having greater outcome and influence."

Pearson said women currently represent 17 per cent of the forest sector's workforce. Visible minorities represent nine per cent of the workforce, while Indigenous people make up seven per cent of workers in the sector.

With the funding, Pearson said they were able to set up a website for the campaign and connect with forestry sector companies and organizations across Canada to build partnerships and bring them onboard with the initiative.

While the campaign first started in 2018 he said it's a challenge to track its success so far.

"It's difficult to track over three years," Pearson said. "It's sort of a longer term thing. Even the data can be a couple of years out of date, so it's difficult to see. But what we have noticed is a significant level of awareness that's happening. Companies are getting engaged in the issue."

Colleges and universities are important partners

Kelly Cooper, the founder and CEO of the Centre for Social Intelligence, said part of the project has been to work with colleges and universities to make the sector more welcoming for women and other under-represented groups.

"So for men, for example, that are currently there, it would be about giving them some training and skills development on how to be an ally to women and other under-represented groups," he said. "How do they behave in a way that creates a greater respect in the workplace for those people and therefore makes it more welcoming?"

The new funding from the federal government will allow the project to continue.

"With any kind of a change initiative, it takes many years to make it happen," Pearson said. "And this will allow us to really make a difference."