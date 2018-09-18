Skip to Main Content
One dead after Chelmsford golf course accident

One man is dead after an industrial accident at the Forest Ridge Golf Course in Chelmsford, Ont., Monday afternoon.

R.M. Belanger issued stop work orders by Ministry after man killed offloading hydro pole from trailer

CBC News ·
One man is dead after an industrial accident at the Forest Ridge Golf Course in Chelmsford. (Google Maps)

A 58-year-old man is dead after an accident at a golf course in Chelmsford, Ont.

Greater Sudbury police told CBC News that officers were called out to the Forest Ridge Ridge Golf & Country Club Monday afternoon, but have not yet released the name of the victim.

The Ministry of Labour confirmed that the worker was employed with R.M. Belanger Limited.

In a press release, the ministry said that the worker was struck by a hydro pole while offloading it from the bed of a tractor trailer.

EMS transported the worker to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the ministry's investigation, R.M. Belanger was issued six orders:

  • Regarding operating manuals for equipment
  • A stop work order until the above order has been complied with
  • Regarding the inspection of equipment by a competent worker
  • A stop work order until the above order has been complied with
  • To provide information, instruction and supervision to a worker
  • A stop work order until the above order has been complied with

In 2017, Belanger was fined $125,000 when a worker was injured at an excavation site on Ramsey Lake Road.

In 2012, the same company was fined $215,000 after a worker fell from a cement pier while dismantling a guardrail system in Field, Ont.

The ministry is continuing its investigation.

