A 58-year-old man is dead after an accident at a golf course in Chelmsford, Ont.

Greater Sudbury police told CBC News that officers were called out to the Forest Ridge Ridge Golf & Country Club Monday afternoon, but have not yet released the name of the victim.

The Ministry of Labour confirmed that the worker was employed with R.M. Belanger Limited.

In a press release, the ministry said that the worker was struck by a hydro pole while offloading it from the bed of a tractor trailer.

EMS transported the worker to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the ministry's investigation, R.M. Belanger was issued six orders:

Regarding operating manuals for equipment

A stop work order until the above order has been complied with

Regarding the inspection of equipment by a competent worker

A stop work order until the above order has been complied with

To provide information, instruction and supervision to a worker

A stop work order until the above order has been complied with

In 2017, Belanger was fined $125,000 when a worker was injured at an excavation site on Ramsey Lake Road.

In 2012, the same company was fined $215,000 after a worker fell from a cement pier while dismantling a guardrail system in Field, Ont.

The ministry is continuing its investigation.