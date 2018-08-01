Forest fire update: Alban still on edge, Tuesday 'less active' for Parry Sound 33 fire

As the Parry Sound 33 forest fire continues to burn, heavy smoke and a haze of uncertainty are the orders of the day for some of the people nearby.

About 10 kilometres northeast of the fire's perimeter, the town of Alban remains under an evacuation alert. If one is issued, people would have 24 hours to leave town.

Resident Olga Beaulieu said she's already packed her bags.

"We're elders and possibly we fret more than others, but I think there's cause to worry here," she said. "And if they issue an order, we'll be ready to leave at a moment's notice."

Beaulieau said the smoke is an ongoing issue.

"The eyes get irritated, so we stay inside, close and the windows and the doors even though it's very hot."

Pictures taken on my phone earlier today while I was in Killarney, Ont. The smell of smoke was extremely strong and the visibility on the road was reduced due to the forest fire burning nearby.

Yesterday, hundreds of people were issued an evacuation order within the wider municipality of Killarney, though the actual town of Killarney is not affected by that order.

Evacuation orders that were issued earlier for properties on Key and Pickerel Rivers, as well as Henvey Inlet First Nation, remain in place.

There's no word on when the orders might be lifted.

MNRF Update, Parry Sound 33. July 31, 2018. 10:45 p.m.

10,139 hectares in size

"Fire behaviour was less active today as high humidity levels and cloud cover aided in fire suppression."

"The northeast portion of the fire closest to the Pickerel River was the most active part [on Tuesday]. Winds from the southwest pushed some activity along the Pickerel, but it's still holding south of the river."

"Winds are forecasted to be out of the north [on Wednesday]. The fire is approximately five kilometres west of highway 69 and less than one kilometre south of Pickerel River."

"The Municipality of Killarney issued an evacuation order for residents in the areas of Travers, Allen, Struthers, Kilpatrick, Bigwood (including Hartley Bay Road), a portion of Mowat, the Unsurveyed Area, 14 Mile Island and French River Provincial Park. For information, call the municipality at 705-287-2424."

