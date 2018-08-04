Photos
Forest fires in northeastern Ontario: the week that was
Firefighters continue to battle a blaze outside of Parry Sound that has grown to over 11,000 hectares, forcing the evacuation of several Georgian Bay communities and sending clouds of smoke across Highway 69, threatening to close the main road between Toronto and Sudbury.
Ministry of Natural Resources documenting 11,000 hectare blaze in photos
Firefighters continue to battle a blaze outside of Parry Sound that has grown to over 11,000 hectares.
The fire named Parry Sound 33 has forced the evacuation of several Georgian Bay communities while sending clouds of smoke across Highway 69 and threatening to close the main road between Toronto and Sudbury.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has kept the CBC informed throughout the week, sharing photos taken from the air, and on the ground while crews continue to contain the fire.
