Forest fires in northeastern Ontario: the week that was

Firefighters continue to battle a blaze outside of Parry Sound that has grown to over 11,000 hectares.

The fire named Parry Sound 33 has forced the evacuation of several Georgian Bay communities while sending clouds of smoke across Highway 69 and threatening to close the main road between Toronto and Sudbury.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has kept the CBC informed throughout the week, sharing photos taken from the air, and on the ground while crews continue to contain the fire.