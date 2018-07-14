The week that was: Forest fires around Temagami

Firefighters have been battling a spreading blaze in Northeastern Ontario since Monday.

The Ministry of Natural Resources deployed crews to the Temagami, Ont. area, and crews from British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island joined in later in the week.

As of Friday, 60 active forest fires still burned in the Northeast region. Of those, 22 are not yet under control, while 38 are either being held, under control or being observed.

People were active on social media during the fires, alerting friends and followers to highway closures, the presence of smoky air, and sometimes to the beauty in the fire's aftermath.