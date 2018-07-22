Crews from other provinces, U.S., Mexico helping Ontario fight forest fires

Crews fighting forest fires in northern Ontario are receiving help from other provinces, the U.S. and Mexico as they try to contain several blazes after days of hot and humid weather.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a release that, as of Saturday night, 64 forest fires were burning in the northern and northeastern half of the province, with 29 of them out of control. The ministry said 35 fires are either being held or being observed.

Out-of-province help, in the form of crews and equipment, has come from B.C.. Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland. Minnesota and Wisconsin have also contributed personnel. And more help is expected to arrive on Monday.

The ministry said 104 people from Mexico arrived in Sudbury on Saturday, a number that includes this includes five crews of 20 firefighters, two agency representatives and two team leaders.

The fires have prompted the evacuation of some communities in northern Ontario.

Kimberly Mallett tweeted this photo of the forest fire near Key River from her cottage. (Kimberly Mallett/ Twitter) Evacuation orders have been issued for the Key Harbour and Killarney areas, as well as an area from the western and northern borders of the French River Provincial Park, east to Highway 69 — a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway — and south to the Key River.

The fire known as Parry Sound 33, affecting 5,000 hectares, is still listed as out of control.

The ministry said one of the largest fires, known as North Bay 72, is now 21,516 hectares. It is located near McGiffin Lake within Lady Evelyn Smoothwater Provincial Park. The fire is considered part of what the ministry calls the Lady Evelyn fire cluster, north of Temagami.

"Heavy helicopters continued to bucket water onto this fire, coordinating with crews on the ground," the province said in the release.

High temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds meant that fire was active on Saturday.

Smoke from the fires is also causing concern, the ministry noted.

Johanne Rioux tweeted this photo on Saturday, saying: 'Smoke coming in on Ranger Bay in the Alban, On area from the Key River.' (Johanne Rioux/Twitter) "Many Ontario residents have reported smoke drift in their communities. Smoky conditions are expected to continue when fires are active, until weather patterns change," the ministry said.

"We've had a lot of smoke," said Renee Germain who lives in Warren, Ont., located between Sudbury and North Bay. Though she's not in the evacuation zone, she's offering her property as a refuge for those with horses and livestock.

People in the French River and Britt, in the Parry Sound district, are looking to move their animals due to the smoke, she said. She's reached out to a few people.

"You never know, you may not have any smoke right now, but in an hour from now, you could get smoked out," she said.

"We're hoping that we can help other farms, or other homes, save a few animals," she said. "If we can help other people who are impacted, I really hope that people out here follow suit."

Germain said the warnings about fires are unsettling, and she's concerned about animals getting left behind.



"Everything is very, very dry. We haven't had much rain at all," she said. "We have new fires that are starting every single day."