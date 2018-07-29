There were no new fires in the northeast reported by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry on Sunday, but crews continue to battle 39 active forest fires across northeastern Ontario.

Twelve of those fires are not yet under control, including Parry Sound 33, which has caused the evacuation of people from Key Harbour and Henvey Inlet First Nation.

In a release, the ministry said the fire remained at about 7,650 hectares in size, but that winds blowing from the southwest will keep crews busy along the portion closest to Highway 69.

The ministry said the fire was about seven kilometres from the highway overnight into Sunday.

"Priority remains along the northeast side of the fire with fingers extending towards the CN rail line, as minimal movement occurred across the tracks. Minimal growth along the southwest portion of the fire occurred," the MNRF said.

"Hose lay and containment will resume along the northern portion as crews will look to secure that area. The southwest winds are expected to continue tomorrow possibly bringing heavy smoke conditions periodically into surrounding communities and along Highway 69."

About 800 campers were also evacuated from Grundy Lake Provincial Park over the weekend.

"We hope to reopen the park as soon as it is safe to do so," states Ontario Parks on its website. "We will be reassessing again on July 30 if further cancellations are required."

Below is information on some of the other fires in the northeast, including the massive one still ongoing in Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park.

Lady Evelyn Fire Cluster

North Bay Fire 072 remains at 27,579 hectares and is listed as not under control.

A little bit of smoke was observed on the fire later in the afternoon and we anticipate that will increase over the next few days as the weather returns to seasonal values with temperatures reaching the mid to high 20's.

Twelve pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to this fire

There are 11 helicopters assigned to this cluster.

River Valley Cluster

Crews made solid progress on all fires today.

North Bay 62 was deemed under control this morning.

On North Bay 42, crews worked on the north side today and made good progress.

North Bay 025 is also under control.

Pembroke Fire Cluster