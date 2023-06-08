Ontario's fire season picking up with 51 active forest fires

There were 51 active forest fires in Ontario, including 20 in the northeast Monday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources.

"So after a relatively slow start to the fire season in Ontario, the past few weeks are seeing a significant number of new starts," said Isabelle Chenard, a fire information officer for the northeast, with the province's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

So far this year there have been 276 forest fires across northern Ontario, which have burned 110,000 hectares.

During the same period last year there were 87 fires, which burned 2,382 hectares. But Chenard said last year's fire season was relatively mild, and the 10-year average for this time of year is 203 fires and 73,000 hectares burned.

With hot and dry weather in the forecast, fire bans remain in effect across most provincial parks in Ontario.