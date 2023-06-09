Small northern Ontario hospital cancels surgeries, cuts off outside air due to fires

The Temiskaming Hospital in northeastern Ontario shut off its outside air intake and cancelled surgeries due to high levels of smoke from forest fires in northwestern Quebec.

"This is a big deal for us," said hospital president and CEO Mike Baker.

"It's a lot of work, it's uncomfortable. Even though we don't have smoke in the building now it's hot, there's humidity."

Baker said the hospital had to call a Code Grey for the first time in his time there (he has been with the Temiskaming Hospital for more than five years). A Code Grey is called when the hospital limits the amount of outside air coming in due to poor air quality outdoors.

Mike Baker, seen here in his office, is the president and CEO of the Temiskaming Hospital. (Submitted by Mike Baker)

Baker said the hospital uses a six-point system to measure its indoor air quality, where six represents the worst quality.

He said they had deteriorated to a Level 6 by Friday morning.

"Level 6 is more than 25 times the particulate rate that we were experiencing at the time when people were getting headaches and things," Baker said.

Baker added the small hospital typically has five to six surgeries a day, and had to cancel them all on Friday due to the poor indoor air quality.

"If we get into a situation where we have to save someone's life then we obviously will do the surgery," he said.

Patients could also be transported to hospitals in Timmins, North Bay and Sudbury, if needed, he added.

To help better manage the air quality Baker said the hospital bought some air scrubbers, portable air conditioners and dehumidifiers to help manage the situation.