Ontario will invest enough to fight forest fires, says natural resources and forestry minister

Claims of significant cuts to Ontario's emergency forest firefighting budget don't properly reflect the reality on the ground, says the provincial minister of natural resources and forestry.

Graydon Smith spoke to CBC's Morning North after Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles tweeted Wednesday: "We won't forget that Doug Ford's Conservatives cut 67 per cent from the Ontario Emergency Forest Firefighting budget and are fighting to reverse them." .

In 2021-2022, the province budgeted $237 million for emergency forest firefighting. The interim budget for the next year was $100 million, and the plan for 2023-2024 is to invest $135 million for emergency forest firefighting services.

But Smith said the budgeted amount doesn't reflect what the province will actually spend this summer to fight the growing number of forest fires.

He said the ministry will spend more than the budgeted amount if necessary.

Natural Resources Minister Graydon Smith says the province could invest more than what it has budgeted to combat forest fires. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"We spend as much money as we need to spend every single year resourcing and staffing up to make sure that fires are fought in Ontario," Smith told Morning North.

"So it's a complete misnomer, and I can't tell you how aggravated I am by that statement," he added, referring to Stiles's tweet.

Stiles also raised concerns that Ontario is short 50 firefighting crews this year.

Communities and residents in northern Ontario are facing real danger. - OPSEU president JP Hornick

JP Hornick, Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) president, told CBC News the province was short 23 fire crews last year and short 50 for this fire season.

"There's no way for the ministry to actually say anything is OK in aviation, forest fire and emergency services, frankly," Hornick said.

"That's less capacity on the ground to respond to fires. It means communities and residents in northern Ontario are facing real danger."

In response, Smith said "Ontarians can have all the confidence in the world that their community and their personal safety is still very much paramount."

He said Ontario works closely with other provinces and international partners who send fire crews to help out when they have fewer fires to fight at home.

"We've shared our expertise all around the globe and you know that favour gets returned if and when, you know, we need that."

As of Wednesday, there were 34 active forest fires in northeastern Ontario.