The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry continues to battle forest fires throughout the northeast. As of Thursday night, the Ministry says 66 fires still burn in the area, as 19 new fires flared up yesterday in tinder-dry conditions.

While the majority of them were caused by lightning strikes, a three hectare fire near Levack in the northwest corner of Greater Sudbury that flared up yesterday is thought to have been caused by a person.

The 100 acre fire in Henvey Inlet is not yet under control, the Ministry said, which is creating a lot of smoke in the area, visible from Highway 69.

Water bombers cruised over that fire most of yesterday, in an attempt to contain it.

Shayne McCool, the ministry's Fire Information Officer for the northeast, told CBC News that he expects today to be another "active fire day."

"I think today the concern will be smoke drift in the Highway 69 area, but we've also had reports as far as North Bay seeing the smoke as well," McCool said.

The fire that caused the evacuation of 20 homes in the Temagami area is currently listed as under control.

Most of the region south of Hearst is still considered to carry a high to extreme danger of forest fires.

Burn bans are still widely in effect, but McCool said he's hoping crews get some relief, or at least are able to gain some ground in the battle, as cloud cover enters the area.

Environment Canada is reporting the possibility of rain in the area Friday afternoon and evening.