Forest fire update: Parry Sound 33 grows again, 15 fires still out of control
MNRF says it's making progress on Lady Evelyn fire, but it's still not under control
While the total number of active forest fires in northeastern Ontario is going down, concerns about at least one of them may be going up.
As of Thursday night, Parry Sound 33 in the Key River area south of Sudbury had grown to 6,760 hectares, according to the evening's daily re-cap from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
"There was minimal growth on the north, the west and the south end of the fire today," the MNRF said in its statement.
"The fire did put on some growth along the east flank, with one area of the fire crossing both Tower Lake and impacting the CN rail in one location.Continued growth is expected on the northeast flank [on Friday]."
Conditions in that area today are expected to be dry with gusty southwest winds.
Clear most of the day, but, now a bit smokey on the French River due to the Parry Sound fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/par33?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#par33</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/parrysound33?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#parrysound33</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParrySound?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParrySound</a> <a href="https://t.co/VrMKkphbO9">pic.twitter.com/VrMKkphbO9</a>—@michaeljbittle
Lady Evelyn fire
According to the MNRF on Thursday night, the massive out-of-control fire in the Temiskaming region has been tamped down a bit.
- "The fire remains at 27,579 hectares and is listed as not under control. However, the overcast skies and wet weather of late has allowed firefighters to consolidate hose lines along the perimeter. While there is much work still to be done, progress is being made daily."
- "Front line staff continue to work with heavy equipment operators to establish dozer guards in areas where this type of suppression is suitable. This goes a long way to secure the perimeter of the fire."
More to come.
