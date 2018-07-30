​Fire crews are expecting another dry, windy day Monday, and with it, plenty of smoke from the Parry Sound 33 fire.

It's now grown to about 8,224 hectares, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reports that as of Sunday night, it's burning about 6 km west of highway 69, and less than 1 km south of the Pickerel River.

That's close to the CN bridge on the west side of the highway.

The ministry said water bombers continued to attack the east flank of the fire Sunday, which was active with relatively high winds.

Meanwhile, some heavy smoke from the fire has been hanging over Highway 69, but so far, it remains open to drivers.

Both Henvey Inlet and Key Harbour are still under evacuation orders.

Smoke from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParrySound33?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParrySound33</a> fire on highway 69 this afternoon. Not too bad to drive through, but could be worse in the dark. <a href="https://t.co/Z8PunbuRCI">pic.twitter.com/Z8PunbuRCI</a> —@JRossHolt

Lady Evelyn

The Lady Evelyn Fire cluster in the Temiskaming region remains the largest in the northeast, and it's also still listed as out of control.

The ministry said it shrunk by a few hundred hectares on Sunday.

That's a minor improvement, though. Lady Evelyn is still the largest fire in the northeast region at about 27,000 hectares — and, with relatively dry conditions, may become more active over the next few days.

The ministry said another group of Mexican firefighters has arrived to help fight that fire.

Currently, there are 39 active forest fires across the northeast, and of them, 14 are not yet under control.

Special Air Quality Statements

Environment Canada warns that due to the ongoing fires, air quality could be compromised in the following areas today:

Espanola, Killarney

North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa

West Nipissing, French River

Bayfield Inlet, Dunchurch

In a statement on its website, Environment Canada said ​"[v]isibilities are expected to be poor in some areas early this morning as the smoke helps the formation of fog, or smog. Conditions will rapidly improve later this morning as the airmass becomes better mixed."



"These higher pollution levels are expected to persist today and possibly the next few days ... [and] individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."