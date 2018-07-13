Forest fire update for northeastern Ontario

Firefighting crews from across the country are pitching in to stave off a cluster of fires in the northeast, while more potential lightning strikes are becoming a concern for the area.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources reported that there are 66 active forest fires in the northeast region, as of Thursday night. Of those, 26 are not yet under control, while 40 are either being held, under control or being observed.

Timmins 12 is a 25 hectare forest fire which is located approximately 25 kilometres east of Nighthawk Lake. Four CL415 water bombers and 4 fire crews are working to suppress this fire.

Incident Management Teams (IMTs) have mobilized in the region and are taking over priority fires in 3 areas:

River Valley Cluster

Lake Temagami Cluster

Lady Evelyn Cluster

Temagami area information

Mandatory Evacuation Orders from Temagami Shores, at the south edge of the town of Temagami, to Jessie Lake including Bell Island on Lake Temagami have been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert.

Residents have been told they can return home, but must remain on alert as they can be asked to leave again at any time based on the fire situation. Other evacuation alerts remain in place.

Travel Restrictions

The MNRF issued an Emergency Area Order (EAO) for parts of the North Bay District due to active fires around Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater, Lake Temagami and the North Bay District.

For information about these travel restrictions, the MNRF says people can call 705-475-5546.

You can view an interactive map of the fires here.