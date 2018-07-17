Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say the forest fire that was threatening Temagami is now being held.

The status change means fire crews have been able to tamp it down enough that it's not considered likely to spread under current conditions.

But as the cooler weather moves out of the region again, fire activity could pick up.

The ministry said the Timmins, Cochrane and Wawa areas are starting to see an increase in lightning-caused fires.

As of Monday night, there are 55 active fires in the region, 24 of which are listed as not under control.

You can view an interactive forest fire map here.