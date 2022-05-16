Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury·New

Forest fire forces Shining Tree, Ont., residents to evacuate

A forest fire buring out of control has forced the evacuation of about 50 homes in Shining Tree, Ont., north of Sudbury.

Highway 560 between Highway 144 and Elk Lake continues to be closed in both directions

CBC News ·
Aerial fire suppression aircraft were working on a fire near Shining Tree, Ont., which was estimated to cover around 1,500 acres hectares as of Sunday evening. (Submitted by Chris Marchand)

A forest fire burning out of control has forced the evacuation of about 50 homes in Shining Tree, Ont., north of Sudbury.

Saturday afternoon, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry advised people to leave their homes immediately and travel east, away from the active fire.

There is now an order in place that restricts access and travel on roads and Crown land in the area.

Aerial fire suppression aircraft are working on this fire and it was estimated to cover about 1,500 acres hectares as of Sunday evening.

Highway 560 between Highway 144 and Elk Lake continues to be closed in both directions.

There are 23 active fires in the northeast region.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now