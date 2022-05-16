Forest fire forces Shining Tree, Ont., residents to evacuate

A forest fire burning out of control has forced the evacuation of about 50 homes in Shining Tree, Ont., north of Sudbury.

Saturday afternoon, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry advised people to leave their homes immediately and travel east, away from the active fire.

There is now an order in place that restricts access and travel on roads and Crown land in the area.

Aerial fire suppression aircraft are working on this fire and it was estimated to cover about 1,500 acres hectares as of Sunday evening.

Highway 560 between Highway 144 and Elk Lake continues to be closed in both directions.

There are 23 active fires in the northeast region.