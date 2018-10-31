Ontario says 2018 has been one of the busiest wildfire seasons in its history.

There were more than one thousand wildfires in central and northern Ontario this year.

That includes Parry Sound 33, which posed a challenge for firefighters for much of the summer.

Fire information officer Shayne McCool​ says as of Wednesday, Parry Sound 33 has been declared extinguished. He says they've been monitoring the fire area for hot spots for weeks.

"There's a lot of ground to cover before we make sure it is fully extinguished," says McCool.

All travel restrictions associated with Parry Sound 33 have also been lifted.

He says the final size of Parry Sound 33 was 11,362.5 hectares.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry website, the total number of forest fires in Ontario's fire region for the 2018 fire season was 1,325.

That compares to 776 in 2017 and the ten year average of 756.