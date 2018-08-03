Crews continue to battle a massive forest fire, south of Sudbury, Ont., but the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says Thursday was a "great day for crews working and laying hose around the perimeter of the fire."

The fire, called Parry Sound 33, started two weeks ago. It's being mapped at 11,185 hectares.

The ministry says higher winds on Thursday out of the southwest tested the northeast perimeter of the fire, "But the hose lines held and kept the fire's spread in check."

Despite the winds, the fire is still about 5 km away from Highway 69, a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The ministry says Friday's forecast is calling for wind conditions similar to Thursday.

Wanting to go home

Meanwhile, despite the progress, evacuees from Henvey Inlet First Nation are waiting to find out when they'll be able to return home.

Amanda Barbe and her eight-year-old daughter have have been staying in a hotel in Sudbury for nearly two weeks.

Barbe says the evacuation has been especially hard on the children.

"All the kids want to go home," she said.

"We have freedom at home that we don't have here. All of kids are able to run in the yard and play and you can't do that here. This is all new for us."

Barbe says not knowing when they'll go home has been the hardest challenge so far.

"I'm concerned we're going to be homeless and we might be living like this for awhile," she said.

"It's been really hard on the kids. It's been hard on the adults because we can't reassure them."

Residents in some parts of the Municipality of Killarney are also still under an evacuation order. That doesn't include the village of Killarney.

Alban also remains under an evacuation alert.