Forest fire situation in northeastern Ontario continues to improve

The forest fire situation across northeastern Ontario continues to improve.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says that as of Sunday, there were 41 active fires in the region, five were not yet under control and no new fires had been reported.

The fire near Key River, south of Sudbury, known as Parry Sound 33 has not grown and remains at 11,362 hectares. The ministry lists the fire as being held, although suppression continues in the interior of the fire with helicopter bucketing, pump and hose, as well as chainsaw and hand-tool operations.

Residents affected by Parry Sound 33 are slowly returning to their homes and cottages. Others are preparing for the worst.

The ministry said Parry Sound 33 has destroyed 13 structures since it started July 18.

In the northeast region, the fire known as North Bay 72, near Temiskaming Shores, has not grown and remains at 27,285 hectares.

According to the ministry, crews continue to remove equipment from areas of the fire that are less active.

Some restricted fire zones lifted

Although the ministry has lifted some of the restricted fire zones across northeastern Ontario, they remained in place for Parry Sound, east to Mattawa, north to Temagami and west to Espanola, including North Bay and Sudbury.

Officials urge checking with specific municipalities first to find out if a fire ban is in place.