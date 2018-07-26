Shifting winds were an unexpected challenge yesterday for fire fighters working Parry Sound 33.

That 5,600-hectare forest fire has been burning for over a week now, and while the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said this week's rain was a help, the fire picked up again Wednesday.

"Parry Sound 33 required aerial fire suppression again today as fire activity increased," the MNRF said on its website.

"Stronger, warmer and drier lake effect winds than had been forecasted came from the southwest contributing to the increased activity. As a result, smoke was pushed across Highway 69 and into some communities to the east of the fire."

And now, to the south, people in the Britt area are starting to feel the effects. An Incident Command Centre has been set up there.

Spoke with a helicopter pilot today, asking what stood out for him.

He says here in Britt, where I've watched 8+ helicopters fuel up in a small field between homes and a legion, it's the people.

Like volunteers at the legion making meals and community members saying thanks.

About 50 boat-in cottagers in the Key River area near to where the fire started were told to stay away and all 175 people from Henvey Inlet First Nation remain on evacuation, staying in hotel rooms in Sudbury.

The three large fires in the Temiskaming area—which the MNRF calls the Temagami, Lady Evelyn and River Valley clusters—didn't grow on Wednesday, but crews do still not have the Lady Evelyn fire under control.