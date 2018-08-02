Across northern Ontario, dozens of forest fires are burning this summer.

In northeastern Ontario, crews continue to battle almost 50 active fires, with 21 still not under control. In the northwest, crews are dealing with more than 90 fires with 14 not under control.

Hundreds of firefighters from across Canada, the United States and Mexico are assisting.

But how exactly do you become a forest firefighter in Ontario?

Those from here in the province have to go to a special forest fighting school, only offered a few places in Ontario.

Charles Ingleton, the co-owner of Fire 1, based out of New Liskeard, Ont., says there are several things someone needs to do to become a forest firefighter, including taking specific training.

"This is a five day course," he said.

Helicopters are part of the training at forest firefighting school. (Supplied/Jennifer Morrison)

"In this course, they will learn a lot of the practical knowledge to be a forest fighter."

Applicants also need to pass a fitness test, ideally at national standards "to allow them to be exported to other provinces." A current and valid First Aid training course is also required.

Fighting the first fire

Another option is to go to college. Frank Knaapen is the coordinator of the Forestry Technician program at Algonquin College in Ottawa. He says training at a college takes longer, but teaches skills beyond forest fire fighting.

"While of course we train people to become forest fire fighters, but also become urban foresters working for parks or conservation authorities," he said.

Ingleton says that first time out to fight a fire is an exciting time for a new graduate.

"It's really easy to get caught up in the adrenaline [as] there's usually lots going on," he said.

"Primarily in Ontario, when crews head to a forest fire they're going to be going by helicopter. You have to try and train the new people to slow things down and think things through. For most firefighters, the first one is always the most memorable."