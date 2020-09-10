Mental health and addictions services get $14M boost from province
The province also announced money for research projects involving COVID-19
The provincial government is spending about $14 million to increase mental health and addictions services across Ontario.
At an announcement in Sudbury today, Premier Doug Ford says funding will be used to expand in-person mental health and addictions services, as well as to expand online supports.
Ford says the pandemic has been tough on people.
"If you need to talk to someone at anytime, please, and don't hesitate, please reach out," he said.
"We're funding incredible organizations who are ready to help. Kid's Help Phone, Good to Talk for post-secondary students, Bounce Back for adults and youth and so many more."
A portion of the funding is allocated for Indigenous communities.
Here's the breakdown:
- $7 million to safely expand in-person mental health and addictions services to bridge current gaps brought on by COVID-19, including community-based services, congregate living and supportive housing;
- $4.75 million to support culturally safe services for Indigenous communities, with a focus on children and youth; and
- $3 million to expand virtual and online services including addictions supports, Internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and an online peer support community for mental health.
The province also announced money for research projects involving COVID-19.
The $2.9 million will go to eight research projects that will focus on supporting the mental health and well-being of families and children, assessing the long-term health effects of COVID-19, the development of an app to better manage the care of patients, and an evaluation of the effectiveness of wearing masks to block the virus.
Ontario is increasing access to innovative <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MentalHealth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MentalHealth</a> and addictions services by investing $14.75M to expand in-person, virtual & online services, including internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (iCBT). <a href="https://t.co/QvMYxDKLGu">https://t.co/QvMYxDKLGu</a> <a href="https://t.co/qgOy82E0eN">pic.twitter.com/qgOy82E0eN</a>—@ONThealth
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.