The provincial government is spending about $14 million to increase mental health and addictions services across Ontario.

At an announcement in Sudbury today, Premier Doug Ford says funding will be used to expand in-person mental health and addictions services, as well as to expand online supports.

Ford says the pandemic has been tough on people.



"If you need to talk to someone at anytime, please, and don't hesitate, please reach out," he said.

"We're funding incredible organizations who are ready to help. Kid's Help Phone, Good to Talk for post-secondary students, Bounce Back for adults and youth and so many more."

The province announced today it is providing $14.75 million to increase access to mental health and addictions services across the province. They say the funding will help support people from all walks of life, including families, young people, children, frontline workers, and Indigenous communities. (Shutterstock)

A portion of the funding is allocated for Indigenous communities.

Here's the breakdown:

$7 million to safely expand in-person mental health and addictions services to bridge current gaps brought on by COVID-19, including community-based services, congregate living and supportive housing;

$4.75 million to support culturally safe services for Indigenous communities, with a focus on children and youth; and

$3 million to expand virtual and online services including addictions supports, Internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and an online peer support community for mental health.

The province also announced money for research projects involving COVID-19.

The $2.9 million will go to eight research projects that will focus on supporting the mental health and well-being of families and children, assessing the long-term health effects of COVID-19, the development of an app to better manage the care of patients, and an evaluation of the effectiveness of wearing masks to block the virus.