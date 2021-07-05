The province is helping to redevelop and expand a long term care facility in North Bay.

On Monday, Ontario's minister of long term care, Rod Phillips, announced funding for 12 new and 148 upgraded beds at Water's Edge Care Community. A second site of the facility will be constructed in North Bay, to open in the spring of 2023.

Premier Doug Ford and Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli were also on hand in North Bay for the announcement.

"We're going to build the most beautiful long term care home this town has ever seen," Ford said.

Sienna Seniors Living will be building a second facility at this site in North Bay. It already has a facility at Water's Edge Care Community that houses 142 residents. (@VictorFedeli on Twitter)

"We're getting shovels in the ground to build much needed long term care spaces throughout the province," the premier said.

Ford stated that the funding is part of $2.68 billion being provided for long-term care development.

"For example, right now, we have 80 new long term care projects in progress across the province, with over 20,000 new space and over 15,000 modernized and upgraded spaces already in the pipeline," he said.

"That is why we are investing in projects like Water's Edge Care Community and making good on our plan to build 30,000 new long-term care spaces in ten years," Philips said.

Ford also mentioned there is also $4.9 billion over four years to create new health care positions like personal support workers and registered nurses.

Sienna is spending $55-million on the project.

"Where the province provides the subsidy is over the length of time of the contract," Philips explained.

"That's where the almost $5 billion of investment is going to make sure in addition to other money that's invested, that the facility has the four hours of care as was promised."

"It is both a great privilege and great responsibility to care for and serve Canada's seniors, ensuring they live with the utmost comfort, dignity and respect," said Nitin Jain, president and CEO of Sienna Senior Living.

"Sienna has been working hard to ensure this new site will be a great resource and community asset to the people of North Bay," he added.

There are 142 residents currently living at Water's Edge Care Community site in North Bay.