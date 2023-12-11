Catholic schools in Sudbury, Ont. collect donations for food bank as need increases

Several Catholic schools in Sudbury, Ont. have banded together to collect food and donations for the Sudbury Food Bank this year.

St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School has partnered with Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School and St. David Catholic Elementary School for the food drive.

"Our classes have been competing and challenging each other to bring in cans and donations," said St. Benedict vice-principal Paola Gutscher.

"It's been so successful. Our goal is 25,000 cans. I can't wait to see what the total is on Thursday."

Gutscher said it's the first year the school has participated in the food drive.

"I can't wait to see how this goes on for many more years to come here at Saint Benedict's," she said."

Georgia Lepage, a Grade 12 student at St. Benedict, said she enjoys helping with charitable campaigns like the food drive.

Lepage said things kicked off with a spaghetti dinner to collect donations for the food bank. Students then went to a local grocery store and bagged people's groceries while they asked for donations.

Paola Stefanuto, vice-chair for the St. Benedict's parent involvement committee said in addition to this year's food drive, the school has also prepared Christmas baskets for families in need since 2020.

"When we started, our goal was to help between 20 to 30 families," she said.

"We have never gone below that number. We've always had 40 to 45 families."

The school community puts about $150 worth of gift cards in each basket, along with some treats and family games.

"I think families are grateful and families are happy to be able to have something that they can pass on or use within their family and I think it gives them a sense of relief," Stefanuto said.