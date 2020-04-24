Food banks throughout northeastern Ontario continue to make changes to help those who need it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Sudbury, the executive director of the food bank says there's been an increase in the number of people using the service, but Dan Xilon adds he's also noticed an increase in the amount of community support.

"They kind of offset each other," he said. "We're still [providing] the service. We haven't closed down any food banks yet which is a lot different than a lot of other communities."

That support includes fundraising events from local theatre groups and planned bottle drives to benefit the food bank.

Xilon says that community support is greatly needed.

"Remember, a food bank was an emergency situation when there was too much month at the end of the money," he said.

"Well now, there's too much month, period because they're not getting any money."

Xilon says one of the biggest changes is how food is now distributed to clients.

"Unfortunately we've lost the opportunity for all the interaction we used to have," he said.

"For the safety of them and the volunteers, it's now come in, get some food and leave."

Dan Xilon is the executive director of the Sudbury Food Bank. (Matthew Pierce/CBC)

In North Bay, the food bank in that community has started a delivery service. Executive director Debbie Marson says most of their new clients say they need help due to the hardship of the pandemic.

"One family in particular, their mom and dad both had part time jobs, she was driving for one of the food delivery companies and because the children weren't in school she couldn't do that during the day anymore," she said.

She adds delivery helps reduce the number of people physically dropping by the facility for help.

"We don't want people who are sick, who are high risk, who are 70 plus age demographic or just shouldn't come out," she said.

"If it is keeping them in their houses longer because we can provide that service then lets do that."

Meanwhile, the head of the Cochrane Regional Food bank says it's a different story for his facility. That food bank services a large portion of northeastern Ontario from Haileybury to Hearst, including Timmins.

Manager Claude Rocheleau says they've had a reduction in clients. He says he believes it is because of the federal relief programs put in place by the federal government and because more people are being told to stay home.