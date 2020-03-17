The Sudbury Food Bank is receiving a Guinness World Record amount of canned goods just as need for donations intensifies.

The 8,700 coloured cans spelled out 'Science North' in binary code as part of its world record exhibit.

Those cans — courtesy of a two-week food drive at Science North and the Real Canadian Superstore — along with an additional 1,800 kilograms (approx. 4,000 lbs) of canned goods, and $3,500 is being deposited in the bank.

It took Science North and Superstore staff seven hours to build it last week.

Executive Director of the food bank, Dan Xilon, says restaurants facing shut-downs are also donating perishables.

"Right now, I can get them out into peoples' hands who are hungry, in less than forty-eight hours," he said.

"It's going to be a wonderful opportunity [to get] fresh fruit and produce and such to the community, and I thank the restaurant owners that are calling us, and the business owners that are calling us and saying 'we want to help, can we do this.'"

Xilon said unfortunately, there will also be out-of-work restaurant employees who will need some help from the food bank in the coming weeks.

"The biggest concern is what's going to happen over the next two to three weeks especially now with the announcement of closing the restaurants and all that," Xilon said.

"These are all individuals who are going to be requiring assistance and I gotta tell you, ten thousand cans right at this particular moment is almost like it was meant to be."

According to Xilon, the Sudbury Food Bank is following all public health guidelines for the safety of its volunteers, staff and clients as a precaution against COVID-19.