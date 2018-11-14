An investigation is underway after a delivery van used by the Sudbury Food Bank was damaged.

Sudbury Police say the mischief and theft happened overnight on Monday at the food bank on Webbwood Drive.

The catalytic convertor was cut off the van. Police say it's believed a saw was used to do so. The estimated damage is $4,500.

The van is used by the food bank to pick-up and deliver fresh produce and other food items. Until repairs are done, the food bank is unable to use the van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Sudbury Police or Crime Stoppers.