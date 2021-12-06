Donelda Cannard remembers the first time she got involved with the food bank.

Someone at her church in the small northern Ontario town of Massey was looking for help from "younger people" and with her children in school, she started out going just once a month.

"And I never left. I didn't expect that," the retired nurse says.

In the more than 20 years since, Cannard remembers helping many different people in her community. One memory that stands out is a phone call she received years ago from an acquaintance of a single mom.

"She literally had no food and called me ... and I think it was near Christmas time. I saw that she got a Christmas hamper that year," Cannard says.

"She lived out in the country, the next year, I got a phone call from her and she said to me: 'Donelda, can you come? I planted a garden this year and I want to give back.' And I went and she'd planted potatoes and carrots, and it's her way of giving back."

Morning North 9:11 Supporting the local food bank through volunteer work The coordinator at the Massey Foodbank has been volunteering there for more than 20 years. We spoke with Donelda Cannard about her volunteer work at the foodbank and why even at age 70 she's still there. 9:11

She says local farmers on the north shore of Lake Huron also give them donations of cucumber, squash and potatoes.

"We've come up with recipes that we give our clients to try to sell them on the different kinds of squash and the way you can use it and nutrition and whatnot."

Cannard says the food bank started out in the basement of the Lutheran church in Massey, but has since had three or four locations. Now they have a good spot thanks to the generosity of Poirier's Confectionery.

"They renovated us our own little spot beside their confectionery on Imperial Street, where they built a ramp. It's very small with good shelves and it's amazing. We work out of that little space," she says.

Cannard says of the 60 families registered with the Massey food bank, they are seeing more seniors these days, including widowers living on old age security.

"But they're just so appreciative and thankful. We don't see the transients like we used to. I believe that's with our pandemic going on. We would have more traveling through and you're not seeing that. So it has changed."

Cannard says despite getting older she still wants to keep helping her community, but she is easing out of it a bit.

"I've been doing it for so many years ... and it's just who I am, I guess," she says.

"The bottom line is I love helping people."

This month, CBC is helping to try and raise money for local food banks.

It is our annual Sounds of the Season fundraiser in support of the Sudbury Food Bank and Feed Ontario. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our city are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.