Mayors, councillors and reeves from across northern Ontario are gathering in Sudbury this week for the annual conference of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities also known as FONOM.

The City of Greater Sudbury says the theme this year is "Leadership. Resilience. Innovation." It says the theme "highlights the challenges our northern municipal leaders must tackle collaboratively in order to take action in an ever-changing landscape."

Danny Whalen is the president of FONOM and also a city councillor in Temiskaming Shores.

He says talk this week has been dominated by the recent provincial budget and the cuts to municipal funding.

"In the end, our fear is it's going to be on the backs of the municipalities," he said.

"And as we get these details fed out to us, we're finding out that's exactly what's going to happen."

Whalen says in the past, several provincial cabinet ministers have attended their conference, but only one has agreed to come this year.

"Overall, it's disappointing, but I have to take everything with a grain of salt," he said.

"The ministries are still willing to speak with us, just not as open we would like."

Conservative Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark is scheduled to speak to delegates in Sudbury later on Friday.

On Thursday, former Liberal cabinet minister Mitzie Hunter made an appearance at the conference.