Drinking water advisory lifted for Foleyet
Public Health Sudbury & Districts says the drinking water advisory for the Town of Foleyet has been lifted.
Advisory was put in place on Sunday
It was put in place on Sunday due to a temporary loss of pressure due to a power outage in the municipal water system.
"The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported," Burgess Hawkins, a manger in the environmental health division with the health unit said.
"Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water."
Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers the following advice after a drinking water advisory is lifted:
- Run cold water faucets for five minutes or until the water runs clear.
- Run drinking fountains for five minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
- Drain and refill hot water heaters.
- Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time.
- To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.