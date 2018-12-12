Public Health Sudbury & Districts says the drinking water advisory for the Town of Foleyet has been lifted.

It was put in place on Sunday due to a temporary loss of pressure due to a power outage in the municipal water system.

"The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported," Burgess Hawkins, a manger in the environmental health division with the health unit said.

"Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water."

Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers the following advice after a drinking water advisory is lifted: