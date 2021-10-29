Skip to Main Content
The focus is on fungi at Markstay's Ugly Barn Farm

Brittany Rantala-Sykes and Ivan Vincent produce mushrooms year-round at their farm in Markstay.

Brittany Rantala-Sykes and Ivan Vincent produce mushrooms year-round

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Ivan Vincent holding lion's mane mushrooms. (Supplied by Brittany Rantala-Sykes)

A few weeks ago, I was at the Nickel Refillery, a shop in Sudbury that sells products in eco-friendly, zero-waste formats.

In addition to the typical spices, soaps and candy you'd usually buy at such a place, I also ended up with a jar of mushroom jerky.

Brittany Rantala-Sykes and Ivan Vincent are the owners of the Ugly Barn Farm. (Supplied by Brittany Rantala-Sykes)

It was produced by The Ugly Barn Farm in Markstay — and I really enjoyed it. Listener Thomas Kozak also emailed me a little while ago suggesting I do a story about this mushroom producer.

So, for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached out to the owners of the Ugly Barn Farm, Brittany Rantala-Sykes and Ivan Vincent to learn more.

Tap the player to hear our conversation.

Up North7:32Northern Nosh: Ugly Barn Farm
For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, we headed over to Markstay and met Brittany Rantala-Sykes and Ivan Vincent, owners of the Ugly Barm Farm, a mushroom producer. 7:32

For more information about The Ugly Barn Farm, visit their website.

A medley of mushrooms from The Ugly Barn Farm. (Supplied by Brittany Rantala-Sykes)

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

