The focus is on fungi at Markstay's Ugly Barn Farm

A few weeks ago, I was at the Nickel Refillery, a shop in Sudbury that sells products in eco-friendly, zero-waste formats.

In addition to the typical spices, soaps and candy you'd usually buy at such a place, I also ended up with a jar of mushroom jerky.

Brittany Rantala-Sykes and Ivan Vincent are the owners of the Ugly Barn Farm. (Supplied by Brittany Rantala-Sykes)

It was produced by The Ugly Barn Farm in Markstay — and I really enjoyed it. Listener Thomas Kozak also emailed me a little while ago suggesting I do a story about this mushroom producer.

So, for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached out to the owners of the Ugly Barn Farm, Brittany Rantala-Sykes and Ivan Vincent to learn more.

A medley of mushrooms from The Ugly Barn Farm. (Supplied by Brittany Rantala-Sykes)

