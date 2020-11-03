Tell us about your flu shot experience — or lack of one
We want to hear from you — what are your thoughts about getting a flu shot this year?
We're hearing from health officials that getting a flu shot is super important this year.
But some people are still hesitant and others have ventured out to get a flu shot, but have been turned away due to lack of supply or long lineups.
We want to hear from you — how do you feel about getting a flu shot this year? The survey below will only take a couple of minutes, and your information will be kept private.
