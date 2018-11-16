Despite a strong annual push from public health officials, most people in northern Ontario choose not to get the flu shot.

CBC reported this week that the national rate is about 38 per cent, but the numbers are even lower in northern Ontario.

For the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, the rate is around 36 per cent, but it's been as low as 28 per cent in the Algoma health unit.

Public health officials in the Temiskaming report stronger immunization rates, just below 40 per cent in 2016.

Tanya Hunter, a public health nurse in Sudbury, said she regularly answers questions from reluctant patients.

"A parent bringing in their child...they want their child immunized, but they have some reservations," Hunter said.

"And very often with the opportunity to discuss the fears, the concerns, the worries, that educated decision is made."

Hunter also admits that at one time, she was not a believer in getting herself immunized. That was until she came down with influenza.

"I'm terribly embarrassed, but I was one of those people that believed I was young, healthy, with a good immune system and in no need of vaccination," she said.

"I had two young toddlers, and ended up fevered, laying on the couch for five days."

Tanya Hunter is a nurse with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Flu means fever and body aches

Hunter said the main reason most people don't get the shot is that they really don't know how serious influenza is.

"[Influenza] is often confused with the stomach flu," she said. "So mentioned in the same context, people will say 'Oh no, I've had the flu.' They minimize the disease and with that don't believe they need the protection that's offered through the flu vaccine."

They may also be unclear what the virus actually does to the body.

"I think the messaging isn't out there with respect with what it really is," she said. "It is a viral illness. It causes fever, body aches."

"At a minimum, people are looking at a minimum 2-3 days away from work. Elderly or the compromised, or children who get it can be much more affected by it."

Hunter said the vaccine is adjusted every year to best protect against certain strains of the influenza virus that are circulating in the population.

So far, Hunter said that early reports suggest this year's vaccine is "a good match."