Sudbury police, Ontario Labour Ministry investigating injury at Flour Mill worksite

Sudbury police and Ontario's Ministry of Labour are investigating a critical injury at a Flour Mill work site.

According to a statement from Greater Sudbury Police Services, officers were called Monday morning about a "serious industrial accident" in the area of Notre Dame Avenue and St. Charles Street.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development said the employee worked for CK Construction, a Sudbury-based construction company and was injured while working on machinery.

No further information related to the person will be made available until family has been informed.

Officers and detectives are on the scene and will be working in collaboration with the ministry.