Greater Sudbury's Flour Mill museum will not open at all in 2020.

Last fall, two museum buildings were moved from St Charles Street to make room for a new lift station on the city-owned property, and relocated to O'Connor Park.

But further details have to be worked out before the museum can reopen.

Councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann said she wants to make sure the group currently using the park's fieldhouse are included.

"They must remain there," Landry-Altmann said. "So this report will come back within the options that are possible with that in mind. We have a community group that meets quite successfully and there is an opportunity there to integrate them in the culture of the area itself. So it's a unique opportunity."

Ian Wood, Sudbury's executive director of strategic initiatives, said before the museum can officially reopen further details need to be worked out, like determining the community and operational needs for the space.

He was before Sudbury city council this week to provide the latest update on the relocation project.

"I do want to be able to come before council and before the museum advisory board and be able to indicate how the options that are being considered fit into plans for the future, exactly," Wood said. "So it's not just a what do we need today, but where are we trying to go with the museum."

A public consultation session will be planned for March, with a full report due back to council in June.

A third museum building was condemned, so the final phase of the project will involve constructing a new space for office use, storage and programming.

