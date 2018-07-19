Sudbury's Flour Mill Museum is closed while staff document and pack up all the artifacts as they prepare for a move to a new location.

The Heritage House and the Log Cabin, two buildings that make up the Flour Mill Museum will be moving from St. Charles Street to O'Connor Park in the fall.

The Heritage House was built in 1902. It was the home of the Evans Lumber Company foreman, then became residence of the foreman of the Ontario Flour Mill Company until 1920.

Samantha Morel, the curator of Greater Sudbury Museums says the reason for the move is because it currently shares a property with a sewage pumping station which needs upgrades.

The museum began operating in 1974, but it's not the first time that the two buildings have moved.

Before their current location, the Heritage House was originally at the location of the Flour Mill silos, and the Centennial Log Cabin, built for Sudbury's centennial celebration, was in Memorial Park.

The process of documenting and packing up the museum's artifacts is a long and slow process.

"Our staff are working really hard on making sure everything we have in the collection is properly documented and it's being packed up to be moved to an offsite location," said Morel.

"It's very important for us to know exactly what condition these objects are in when we move them so that when we arrive we can establish if there was any damage done, if we need to do any treatment on those artifacts to make sure that they can remain stable and be preserved going forward," she said.

Morel says she's not sure exactly when the museum will be re-opened once it's moved, but she's hoping that the new location will raise the museum's profile.

"Being in a more central area, sort of less tucked away, will mean we have additional traffic from people visiting the splash pad, the pickleball court and the Better Beginnings Better Futures hub, and that will be nearby," said Morel.