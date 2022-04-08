More than a decade after Sudbury's Flour Mill neighbourhood was flooded, the city is confident it has found a solution.

But instead of building a system of channels and flood walls, the city bought the houses of the people most affected.

A once-in-a-century storm filled the streets of the Flour Mill with water in 2009.

But many came to blame a newly built hilltop subdivision called Sunrise Ridge for changing drainage patterns in the area and claimed there was now threat of flooding every spring.

There was particular focus on water coming down from a holding pond built as part of the subdivision, which locals came to call "Niagara Falls."

In 2015, Sudbury city council approved a $4 million flood-proofing plan, which was to include a flood wall across the face of the hill and several drainage channels.

Three houses at the foot of the hill in Sudbury's Flour Mill neighbourhood were purchased by the city and demolished. There are now plans to build a park on the empty lots. (Erik White/CBC )

In 2017, three houses and some railroad lands were purchased, and the city built a $1.5 million spillway to pull water away from people's homes.

But the city has now shelved the rest of the plan.

Instead the five houses on Mountain Street right below the holding pond built as part of Sunrise Ridge, have been purchased for $1 million city tax dollars and will be demolished.

"People disagree about the cause of the problem," said city drainage engineer Paul Javor.

Greater Sudbury city drainage engineer Paul Javor. (Erik White/CBC )

"My take on Sunrise Ridge after all these years is that the water's the same, but we put it to one spot. Where it used to fall in many, many spots.

"We think a little differently now as we plan subdivisions. We contemplate a lot more of that now."

The developer of Sunrise Ridge, Sault-Ste.-Marie-based SalDan, maintains nothing was wrong with the original plan, although it did contribute financially to the floodproofing infrastructure built since then.

Sunrise Ridge has been approved for 150 houses on top of the hill, only about half of which have been built so far.

Javor says the other thing that's changed is in recent years is a detailed study of Junction Creek has shown that channeling water into the large ponderosa swamp nearby would actually make things much worse.

"We had so much more information to make a better decision," he said.

The Flour Mill neighbourhood and other parts of Sudbury have been plagued by flooding for decades, including this overflow of Junction Creek in 1951. (City of Greater Sudbury )

The five empty lots on Mountain Street will now be turned into a new city park, with community consultations expected to take place this spring.

"So then it became more local, so what do we do to fix this locally? Buying the people out was the best thing," said Josceylne Landry-Altman, the city councillor for the area.

"And they were happy, the community is happy with the upcoming park. All good."

Greater Sudbury Ward 12 councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann stands in front of the drainage channel off Mountain Street in the Flour Mill neighbourhood. (Erik White/CBC)

She says the neighbourhood and Mountain Street in particular, have faced a "stigma" in the years since the flooding that she hopes will now be lifted.

"And of course it affects their insurance policies as well, because now they have infrastructure against flooding," Landry-Altmann said.

The money for the new park is expected to come out of what remains of the original $4 million budgeted for flood proofing.