North Bay OPP charge Florida couple with failing to self-isolate
Police say individuals are being monitored during isolation
Ontario Provincial Police say two people from the United States have been charged after failing to self-isolate when entering Canada.
On July 9, OPP say they got a call for assistance from the Public Health Agency of Canada. Officers were asked to a compliance check under the Quarantine Act in East Ferris Township, east of North Bay.
Police found two people from Florida had entered Canada in Fort Erie to attend a seasonal property on July 3. Officers found "the couple were non-compliant with the mandatory 14-day self-isolation requirement upon entering Canada."
The 68-year-old and 70-year-old were both charged with Failure to Comply with an Order Prohibiting or Subjecting to any Condition the Entry into Canada under section 58 under the Quarantine Act.
The North Bay Parry Sound Health Unit is also involved and police say both people "are currently being monitored during isolation."
Each person was also issued a Provincial Offence Notice that includes a fine of $1,000.
Comments
