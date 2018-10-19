Conservation Sudbury will start updating its floodplain map of the Junction Creek watershed, after receiving funding from the federal government.

The two year project will start this year.

According to the federal government, the updated maps will provide the city and Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation with "a valuable tool to help guide land-use policies and decisions."

The federal government is providing $180,000 for the project. Conservation Sudbury is matching that funding.

"This funding provided by Public Safety Canada enables Conservation Sudbury to update mapping that is nearly 40 years old," Lin Gibson, chairperson of Conservation Sudbury said.

"Much has changed in the Junction Creek watershed since the floodplain was first delineated."

The announcement was made on Friday by Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre.

"Weather-related natural disasters are getting more severe, more frequent, more damaging and more expensive," he said.

"This is a threat not only to the safety of our communities, but to our economic stability."

According to the federal government, more than 3,500 properties are either partially or completely in the floodplains of Junction Creek.