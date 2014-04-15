Conservation Sudbury says a flood watch is in place for several areas of the city.

The watch is in place for the Lower Junction Creek (downstream of Kelly Lake), the Onaping River (Dowling area) and the Vermilion River (Dowling, Chelmsford and parts of Walden).

Other areas of the city are being issued a water safety message.

The group says although a lot of snow has melted in the past week, there's still a lot left in the Vermilion and Onaping river watersheds.

"Current water levels and flows on all watercourses in these watersheds have already elevated and will remain high for some time to come," Conservation Sudbury stated in a release.

"The neighbourhoods adjacent to Mud, Simon and McCharles Lakes are in the vicinity of the point where Junction Creek flows into the Vermilion River. Similarly the Dowling area is where the Onaping and Vermilion Rivers join. Flows are high in all of these watercourses and a backwater effect often occurs where they meet."

Conservation Sudbury advises people who live in low-lying areas to closely monitor the situation and call 311 if flooding occurs.

"Public safety is absolutely the number one priority, especially for children who may be attracted to the edge of creeks or rivers," Conservation Sudbury said.

"The cold, fast flowing water must be avoided. Stream banks will be very slippery and unsafe and must be avoided."